KUAR newscast for Friday, March 31, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 31, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and legislative leaders propose new tax cuts

-Lawmakers reject a bill that would allow child victims of rape and incest to get an abortion

-A bill enhancing penalties for causing fentanyl overdose deaths gains approval from a legislative panel

-An effort to roll back Arkansas’ open records laws advances

-Severe weather could impact the central Arkansas area Friday evening

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

