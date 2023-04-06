Bill to end affirmative action in Arkansas fails

A bill prohibiting programs in Arkansas that grant "preferential treatment" based on race, sex, ethnicity or national origin, failed to pass the state House of Representatives Wednesday.

Senate Bill 71 was sponsored by Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Republican Rep. Justin Gonzales, and would have virtually ended affirmative action in Arkansas. The bill has received pushback from the Legislative Black Caucus over concerns it could shut down programs meant to help women and minorities. When he presented the bill, Gonzales called it “simple.”

“That is all this bill does,” he said “It takes out discrimination based on race, sex, national origin and those type things."

Democratic Rep. Fred Allen was the first person to speak against the bill. He said in his career he had only spoken against a bill once before.

During his remarks, Allen urged his colleagues to “do the right thing.” He pointed out that under Arkansas codes the term “minority” includes “women” and “disabled veterans.” He was worried the bill could stop programs aimed at protecting either group. Allen, who is Black, explained that he had once received a job at a pharmaceutical company through an affirmative action program.

“The reason why I am here and many of our colleagues today is because of affirmative action,” he said.

He reminded members that the only senators who had voted for the bill were white males.

“No female senator voted for this bill,” he said. “They knew the bill would be detrimental to programs that benefit females.”

Republican Rep. Les Eaves echoed this in his speech against the bill. He said he couldn't vote for it because he was the father of two daughters.

“This will effectively end a lot, if not all, the state programs that help women become entrepreneurs,” he said. “This is not what I signed up for.”

Republican Rep. Karilyn Brown spoke in favor of the bill. She said she moved around a lot as a child, first attending segregated schools and then going to a school with children of “all races.”

“Things have improved,” she said. “I don't think any of us need any special considerations.”

Rep. Mary Bentley agreed with these statements.

“I am a woman,” she said. “I worked my tail off. I did not receive preferential treatment. She said it “appalls” her to suggest that women need special help through affirmative action programs.

In closing for the bill, Gonzales said he believes racism does exist, but that affirmative action programs only worsen the problem.

“You don't stop discrimination with discrimination,” he said.

The bill failed on a vote of 27 to 51 with five members voting present.