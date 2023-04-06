KUAR newscast for Thursday, April 6, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, April 6, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-A bill restricting preferred pronoun usage in Arkansas schools clears its second-to-last legislative hurdle
-Lawmakers send a $124 million tax cut package to the governor for a signature
-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ criminal justice overhaul legislation advances after two days of debate
-A bill requiring ID to open a social media account advances in the legislature
-Wet weather continues amid cleanup from last week’s tornado in central Arkansas
