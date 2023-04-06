KUAR newscast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, April 6, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A bill restricting preferred pronoun usage in Arkansas schools clears its second-to-last legislative hurdle

-Lawmakers send a $124 million tax cut package to the governor for a signature

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ criminal justice overhaul legislation advances after two days of debate

-A bill requiring ID to open a social media account advances in the legislature

-Wet weather continues amid cleanup from last week’s tornado in central Arkansas

