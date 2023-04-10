KUAR newscast for Monday, April 10, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, April 10, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Mayor Frank Scott Jr. provides an update on tornado recovery efforts in Little Rock

-Lawmakers wrap up the 2023 General Session of the Arkansas Legislature

-More schools in Arkansas are moving to a four-day week thanks to a 2021 state law

