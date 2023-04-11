KUAR newscast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs new tax cuts into law

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes his burgeoning presidential campaign to Iowa this week

-Workers protest unsafe living conditions at a west Arkansas Tyson Foods plant

-Tornado recovery efforts continue in the east Arkansas town of Wynne

-Central Arkansas prepares for an influx of tourists for a total solar eclipse next year

