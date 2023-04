KUAR newscast for Thursday, April 13, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, April 13, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders signs a new law requiring age verification for new social media accounts

-Students in Wynne return back to school after a deadly tornado

-A group seeks to overturn the sweeping education legislation known as Arkansas LEARNS

-A former state lawmaker indicted on corruption charges asks for leniency

-The IRS pushes back tax filing deadlines for Arkansans in counties affected by the March 31 tornado outbreak

