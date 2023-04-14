KUAR newscast for Friday, April 14, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, April 14, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes his burgeoning presidential campaign to Iowa

-Gov. Sarah Sanders signs a batch of tourism-related bills into law

-State education officials approve the takeover of a small east Arkansas school district

-Arkansas shifts medical marijuana tax revenue to help fund food insecurity and public health efforts

