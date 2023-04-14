KUAR newscast for Friday, April 14, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, April 14, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes his burgeoning presidential campaign to Iowa
-Gov. Sarah Sanders signs a batch of tourism-related bills into law
-State education officials approve the takeover of a small east Arkansas school district
-Arkansas shifts medical marijuana tax revenue to help fund food insecurity and public health efforts
