KUAR newscast for Monday, April 17, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, April 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock city officials provide an update on damage and cleanup from last month's tornado

-Gov. Sarah Sanders floats the possibility of a special legislative session focused on Medicaid

-The governor vetoes several pieces of legislation

-A member of the Little Rock School Board says she won't seek re-election

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.