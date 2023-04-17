KUAR newscast for Monday, April 17, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, April 17, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Little Rock city officials provide an update on damage and cleanup from last month's tornado
-Gov. Sarah Sanders floats the possibility of a special legislative session focused on Medicaid
-The governor vetoes several pieces of legislation
-A member of the Little Rock School Board says she won't seek re-election
