Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Monday, April 17, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 17, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, April 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock city officials provide an update on damage and cleanup from last month's tornado

-Gov. Sarah Sanders floats the possibility of a special legislative session focused on Medicaid

-The governor vetoes several pieces of legislation

-A member of the Little Rock School Board says she won't seek re-election

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
