Asa Hutchinson to formally launch Presidential bid April 26 in Bentonville

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will officially announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for U.S. President on April 26 in Bentonville.

The event will be on the square in downtown Bentonville at 10:30 a.m.

“Bentonville holds a special place in my heart and my story,” said Hutchinson. “I have experienced many firsts here: my first law practice, launching Bentonville’s first FM radio station, my first home with Susan, and announcing my first run for public office. I owe so much to Bentonville, it is only right to make my formal announcement among my many friends and supporters from this amazing community.”

Those interested in attending must reserve a complimentary ticket to the event by RSVPing at this link.

“I am proud to be a lifelong Arkansan and I am blessed to have been entrusted to lead this great state. I hope to make all of Arkansas proud by the way we run this campaign for President. I intend to carry the same steadfast determination and consistent conservative values to the White House that I did to the Governor’s Office. I am confident that the future of America is bright and I am optimistic about our country because of the strength of the American people. Together, we can move our nation in the right direction — towards an America that is strong and free,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has been touring Iowa and other midwestern states. He declared earlier this month in an ABC interview that he would run for president in 2024.

He is a former governor, Congressman and U.S. Prosecuting Attorney. He has also held positions in the George W. Bush administration.

