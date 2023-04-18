KUAR newscast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Saline County officials approve new restrictions on library content

-Little Rock School District officials say no data stolen in a cyberattack appears to have been used or viewed

-An Arkansas Jan. 6 defendant asks for leniency

-A traveling Smithsonian exhibit makes a stop in Arkansas

