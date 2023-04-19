Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts grand opening arrives after pandemic-related delays

After nearly four years of construction, the newly-reimagined Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is set to open in the coming days. The multi-million-dollar project was originally set to open in May of last year, but pandemic-related construction delays pushed the opening.

Harriet Stephens, chair of the museum’s capital campaign, credited the mix of public and private funds with helping the project become a reality.

“The public funding of $31 million was generated through a hotel revenue tax bond approved and voted for by the citizens of Little Rock. Then private support from Little Rock and beyond more than quadrupled the public contribution,” Stephens said.

During a panel discussion hosted by the Little Rock Rotary Club in February, John Stephens, son of Harriet Stephens, said his family was inspired to help renovate the museum after seeing the success of Crystal Bridges in Northwest Arkansas.

Award-winning architect Jeanne Gang and landscape architect Kate Orff designed the new space. Gang said she sought to build upon the rich history of what was formerly known as the Arkansas Arts Center.

“So many institutions are really just striving to adapt to make their programs serve their communities better. The first time I came here, it really struck me that this museum already had that,” Gang said. “It was a place that was really ahead of its time with its art school, it had the theater and the galleries. It was already a community center. The Little Rock community was always really the heart of its mission from the very beginning.”

The new facility builds upon the existing museum, with some portions dating back as early as 1937. In an interview with KUAR News, Victoria Ramirez, executive director of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, said one of the centerpieces of the new space is the “Cultural Living Room,” which aims to create an inviting space for museum visitors.

“It allows for a great afternoon visit where you can see all the galleries. You can also enjoy all the other amenities in the museum, including this space,” she said. “We’re recognizing that people want to sit down and they want to reflect. They want to visit on their own terms and that’s something this space and this building says.”

Ramirez said one of their first curated exhibitions, called “Together,” seeks to sum up their hopes for the new facility in a nutshell.

“Together reflects who we are as a museum and who we inspire to be. It celebrates museums in the most significant role that is being a place that welcomes all through its doors to experience art,” she said.

The museum’s capital campaign has raised more than $160 million dollars to date, with just over $32 million coming from a City of Little Rock hotel tax. The museum’s grand opening is set for Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m.