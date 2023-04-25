KUAR newscast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-University of Arkansas trustees reject a resolution supporting the acquisition of the University of Phoenix

-Arkansas’ attorney general rejects the ballot title of a measure to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a law guaranteeing 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for state employees

-An escapee from the Pulaski County Jail is re-captured

-A Canadian wood products manufacturer with a presence in central Arkansas files for bankruptcy protection

