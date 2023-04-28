KUAR newscast for Friday, April 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, April 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Advocates attempting to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act rally at the State Capitol

-Central Arkansas library officials vote to conduct a legal review of a new library regulation law

-A deadline looms for those seeking to apply for unemployment benefits tied to last month’s tornado outbreak

-The Arkansas Realtors Association sets up a temporary “command center” to help support tornado victims

