KUAR newscast for Friday, April 28, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, April 28, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Advocates attempting to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act rally at the State Capitol
-Central Arkansas library officials vote to conduct a legal review of a new library regulation law
-A deadline looms for those seeking to apply for unemployment benefits tied to last month’s tornado outbreak
-The Arkansas Realtors Association sets up a temporary “command center” to help support tornado victims
