Arkansas Legislature wraps business for the year

The Arkansas Legislature convened for a final meeting of this year’s legislative session Monday in a formal adjournment procedure known as sine die.

In the final minutes of the session, lawmakers in the Senate motioned to approve 10 of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appointments to various boards and commissions, including three new members of the state Medical Board. Senators did not override any of the four vetoes the governor issued this session.

This year’s session was marked by an education overhaul, new tax cuts and a bill requiring violent criminals to serve longer sentences for their crimes. Lawmakers also passed a number of symbolic resolutions Monday, such as declaring May “Bike Month” in Arkansas and recognizing the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel.

For the rest of the year, the Arkansas Legislature is done with regular business unless the governor calls them into an extraordinary session.