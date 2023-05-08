KUAR newscast for Monday, May 8, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, May 8, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Education officials vote for an east Arkansas school district to be taken over by a charter school company
-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders asks the Biden Administration for more funding for tornado cleanup
-State, local and federal officials celebrate a new fighter pilot training mission at a west Arkansas base
-An economist weighs in on unemployment, debt limit talks
-A 300-ton furnace is set to begin a nearly weeklong journey through southern Arkansas
Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.