KUAR newscast for Monday, May 8, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, May 8, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Education officials vote for an east Arkansas school district to be taken over by a charter school company

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders asks the Biden Administration for more funding for tornado cleanup

-State, local and federal officials celebrate a new fighter pilot training mission at a west Arkansas base

-An economist weighs in on unemployment, debt limit talks

-A 300-ton furnace is set to begin a nearly weeklong journey through southern Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.