Fallen law enforcement officers remembered at Arkansas State Police headquarters

A memorial was held Monday at Arkansas State Police headquarters to honor law enforcement who died in the line of service. The memorial celebrated several officers who died throughout Arkansas history and was attended by several families.

The event began with a full-color guard formation followed by remarks from Republican Party of Arkansas chairman Cody Hiland. He quoted Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Regan, and read from the Jim Reeves song: “The World is Not My Home.”

“What these people have done, the example they have given to us will never be forgotten,” Hiland said. “Increased devotion for the cause for which they gave their lives, their fellow man, and freedom we enjoy today.”

Hiland talked about American exceptionalism and peace through strength.

During the ceremony, one red rose was placed in a vase for every officer who died in the line of duty.

The only officer to be added this year is Senior Corporal Michael Springer who died in February 2022 of COVID-19. He had served with Arkansas State Police for over 30 years.

His widow Rhonda Springer said, “He was a servant, he served his god, his family, the State Police, and the Navy.”

She also said he was “a man of little words” who would have been very humbled by his inclusion in the Hall of Honors.