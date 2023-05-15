KUAR newscast for Monday, May 15, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, May 15, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A lawsuit challenging the Arkansas LEARNS Act makes its way through the courts

-State education officials name the first members to working groups ironing out details of the LEARNS Act

-Members of Arkansas’ congressional delegation discuss the debt ceiling debate

-Advocates raise concerns over Arkansas’ Medicaid disenrollment numbers

-More Arkansas Methodist churches leave the denomination over disagreements on LGBTQ issues

