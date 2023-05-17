© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas' governor visits American Red Cross personnel continuing the cleanup from last March's tornado

-Little Rock City Directors consider dedicating more federal funding for disaster relief

-The state's budget director steps down

-A group seeking to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act tries for a third time to get a ballot title approved by the attorney general

-A new $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation goes toward boosting health outcomes, access to fresh food in the state's Delta region

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
