KUAR newscast for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas’ governor visits American Red Cross personnel continuing the cleanup from last March’s tornado

-Little Rock City Directors consider dedicating more federal funding for disaster relief

-The state’s budget director steps down

-A group seeking to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act tries for a third time to get a ballot title approved by the attorney general

-A new $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation goes toward boosting health outcomes, access to fresh food in the state’s Delta region

