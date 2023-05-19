U.S. Census Bureau: Conway state’s fastest-growing city in 2022

Conway grew the quickest among the largest Arkansas cities in 2022, while Northwest Arkansas remained the state’s fastest-growing metro, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Conway’s population rose by 2.5% in 2022, and the population of Northwest Arkansas increased by 2.4%.

On Thursday (May 18), the Census Bureau released population estimates as of July 1, 2022, that show the fastest-growing U.S. cities are largely in the South. The agency also released estimates for metro area population and county housing units. The population increased in about two-thirds of the 384 U.S. metros from 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile, the nation’s housing stock rose by 1.2%.

The state’s fastest-growing metro, Northwest Arkansas, or the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro, also was the state’s largest-gaining metro, adding 13,438 people from 2021 to 2022. Its population rose by 2.4% to 576,403 from 562,965. The Fort Smith metro grew by 0.7% to 247,072 from 245,456. The Jonesboro metro grew by 0.7% to 135,512 from 134,518. The Little Rock metro, the state’s most populous, grew by 0.8% to 757,615 from 751,937. The Villages, Fla., was the fastest-growing U.S. metro, with its population rising by 7.5%.

Alison Wright, data center division head for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, said the metro area population changes in Arkansas were not surprising. She added that Northwest Arkansas was tied for the 24th-fastest growing U.S. metro and had the 30th-highest population gain in the nation. While the population rose in four Arkansas metros, it fell in the following four metro areas: Memphis–which includes West Memphis–Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and Texarkana.

Among cities with at least 50,000 people, Conway was the 63rd fastest-growing U.S. city, with its population rising by 2.5% to 67,617 in 2022 from 65,965 in 2021. Rogers was No. 81, growing by 2.2% to 72,999 from 71,436. Fayetteville, at No. 92, grew by 2% to 99,285 from 97,328. Bentonville, the state’s fastest-growing city in 2021, was No. 125, growing by 1.6% to 57,868 from 56,936. The population of Jonesboro, at No. 158, rose by 1.3% to 79,876 from 78,862. Ranked No. 289, Fort Smith grew by 0.5% to 89,992 from 89,557.

For the second consecutive year, Georgetown, Texas, was the fastest-growing U.S. city, growing by 14.4% to 86,507 from 75,620.

Including cities with fewer than 50,000 people, Tontitown again was the fastest-growing city in Arkansas. Its population rose by 16.7% to 6,529 from 5,595. Rounding out the top three fastest-growing cities in the state were Highfill (16.6%) and Farmington (13.9%). Their population rose to 2,187 and 9,336, respectively.

Little Rock, the state’s most populous city, remained the 118th most populous U.S. city in 2022. Rounding out the state’s top five are Fayetteville, No. 331; Fort Smith, No. 380; Springdale, No. 393; and Jonesboro, No. 450. New York is the most populous U.S. city, with 8.33 million people.

The United States had 143.78 million housing units in 2022. By region, the South had the most housing units at 56.34 million in 2022. In Arkansas, housing units rose by 1.1% to 1.39 million in 2022 from 1.38 million in 2021.

Comparing the top 100 U.S. counties with at least 5,000 housing units, Benton County had the 65th fastest housing unit growth in the United States and the quickest in the state from 2021 to 2022. Its housing units rose by 3.6% to 122,499 from 118,205. Wasatch County, Utah, had the quickest housing unit growth in the nation, rising by 7.7% to 16,263 from 15,097.

Wright explained that the increase in housing units shows where the population is rising. She also noted that the counties comprising the metro areas would be revised later this year as a result of the 2020 Census.

The following shows the population change of the largest Arkansas metros:

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Northwest Arkansas)2000: 325,364

2010: 440,121

2020: 546,725

2022: 576,403

Fort Smith2000: 225,061

2010: 248,208

2020: 244,310

2022: 247,072

Jonesboro

2000: 107,762

2010: 121,026

2020: 134,196

2022: 135,512

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway2000: 610,518

2010: 699,757

2020: 748,031

2022: 757,615

The following shows the population change of the largest Arkansas cities:

Bentonville2000: 19,730

2010: 35,301

2020: 54,164

2022: 57,868

Conway2000: 43,167

2010: 58,908

2020: 64,134

2022: 67,617

Fayetteville

2000: 58,047

2010: 73,580

2020: 93,949

2022: 99,285

Fort Smith

2000: 80,268

2010: 86,209

2020: 89,142

2022: 89,992

Jonesboro

2000: 55,515

2010: 67,263

2020: 78,576

2022: 79,876

Little Rock

2000: 183,133

2010: 193,524

2020: 202,591

2022: 202,864

North Little Rock

2000: 60,433

2010: 62,304

2020: 64,591

2022: 64,627

Rogers

2000: 38,829

2010: 55,964

2020: 69,908

2022: 72,999

Springdale

2000: 45,798

2010: 69,797

2020: 84,161

2022: 87,672

The following shows the change in housing units in the largest Arkansas counties:

Benton

2000: 64,281

2010: 93,084

2020: 113,088

2022: 122,499

Craighead

2000: 35,133

2010: 40,515

2020: 46,739

2022: 48,938

Faulkner

2000: 34,546

2010: 46,612

2020: 51,685

2022: 53,707

Garland

2000: 44,953

2010: 50,548

2020: 52,326

2022: 52,899

Pulaski

2000: 161,135

2010: 175,555

2020: 190,511

2022: 193,670

Saline

2000: 33,825

2010: 44,811

2020: 51,879

2022: 53,044

Sebastian

2000: 49,311

2010: 54,651

2020: 56,749

2022: 57,481

Washington

2000: 64,330

2010: 87,808

2020: 100,508

2022: 105,701

Note: The 2000, 2010 and 2020 numbers are from the decennial census data, provided by AEDI. The 2022 numbers are Census Bureau estimates that account for geographic changes such as annexation.