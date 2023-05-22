KUAR newscast for Monday, May 22, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, May 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock residents affected by the March 31 tornado could soon receive new funds from the city

-Seven board members resign following a Northwest Arkansas arts center’s decision not to host drag shows for children

-Longtime U.S. Rep. Marion Berry dies at 80

-The jury trial of a woman accused of killing a Northwest Arkansas police officer is delayed

-Arkansas’ unemployment rate hit a record low in April

