Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Monday, May 22, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, May 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock residents affected by the March 31 tornado could soon receive new funds from the city

-Seven board members resign following a Northwest Arkansas arts center’s decision not to host drag shows for children

-Longtime U.S. Rep. Marion Berry dies at 80

-The jury trial of a woman accused of killing a Northwest Arkansas police officer is delayed

-Arkansas’ unemployment rate hit a record low in April

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
