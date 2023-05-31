KUAR newscast for Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Attorney General Tim Griffin calls on the Arkansas Supreme Court to overturn a ruling temporarily blocking the Arkansas LEARNS Act

-Crawford County residents sue over potential censorship at the county’s libraries

-A $1 million grant goes toward a new cybersecurity center at UA Little Rock

-A judge denies an Arkansas January 6 defendant’s request for extra time to prepare for his prison sentence

-A SpaceX capsule returning to Earth lights up the night sky in central Arkansas

