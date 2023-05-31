Lyon College names dean for its School of Veterinary Medicine

Lyon College has appointed Eleanor Green as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine.

In a press release, Melissa Taverner, president of Lyon College, said Green’s various experiences made a good fit for the position.

“Her professional connections to a wide variety of fields in the veterinary industry will be critically important as we construct an integrated experience-based curriculum to deliver the foundational training and preparation needed by practitioners in the 21st century,” Taverner said.

After graduating from the University of Florida, Green received her doctor of veterinary medicine from Auburn University. She has designed, built, and operated veterinary practices as a partner and an owner.

Currently, Green is a senior adviser and consultant for the Animal Policy Group and vice president of Iron Horse Consulting & Iron Horse Farm, LLC.

According to the Animal Policy Group’s website, the organization monitors the animal health policies of state legislatures, veterinary medical boards and pharmacy boards. The Animal Policy Group also works with veterinary schools to gain accreditation and to expand class sizes.

Green does have experience in academia. She was one of the founding faculty members of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State University. She said she looks forward to working with Taverner to create a forward-thinking program.

“Lyon College is entering veterinary education at a time of profound need, challenge, and opportunity. It is an exciting time to contribute to the advancement of veterinary education and healthcare in a world that benefits so much from its animals and the people who care for them,” Green said.

On July 1, Green will start in her official position as dean, where her first task will be leading Lyon’s request for accreditation by the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education.

Last March, the Lyon College Faculty Assembly and Board of Trustees approved proposals to develop dental and veterinary schools in Little Rock. The schools will be housed in the Heifer International’s headquarters near the Clinton Library.

The Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council has approved Lyon’s request to offer degrees in veterinary medicine and dentistry. The college is pursuing additional accreditation. Depending on how long this process could take, the first class of students could begin by 2025.