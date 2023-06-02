© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Friday, June 2, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, June 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sends National Guard personnel to the southern border with Mexico

-The trial of a South Carolina man filmed being beaten by Arkansas law enforcement officers is delayed

-Republican Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton votes against a debt ceiling deal

-The host unit of the Little Rock Air Force Base has a new commander

-Arkansas’ tourism director announces he will resign

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
