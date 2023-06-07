KUAR newscast for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Both sides of a lawsuit challenging the Arkansas LEARNS Act file briefs with the state Supreme Court

-Surviving members of the Little Rock Nine speak against efforts to limit teaching of racism in schools

-Little Rock City Directors debate a juvenile curfew but ultimately postpone a vote

-Attorneys for a Northwest Arkansas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 say they plan to appeal

