Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Monday, June 12, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, June 12, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new cancer surgery center opens in west Little Rock

-Arkansas State Police seize roughly 50,000 fentanyl pills

-Trucking industry officials say the U.S. is in the midst of a “freight recession”

-A new Miss Arkansas is crowned

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
