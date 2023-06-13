KUAR newscast for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-An attorney seeking to challenge Arkansas’ congressional redistricting files an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court

-Arkansas State University names the founding dean of its new school of veterinary medicine

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders names a new Arkansas Heritage director, grants new pay raises for executive branch employees

-Efforts are ongoing to renovate a member of the Little Rock Nine’s former home

