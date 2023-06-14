KUAR newscast for Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new report shows Arkansas ranks toward the bottom nationally for child wellbeing

-Little Rock City Directors pass a stricter youth curfew

-Rock Region Metro adds five new battery-electric buses to its fleet

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders heads to Europe for a trade mission

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.