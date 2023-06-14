© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, June 14, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new report shows Arkansas ranks toward the bottom nationally for child wellbeing

-Little Rock City Directors pass a stricter youth curfew

-Rock Region Metro adds five new battery-electric buses to its fleet

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders heads to Europe for a trade mission

