KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 15, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge voids 27 laws relating to the state's medical marijuana program

-The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville disbands its Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

-The Arkansas Arts Council celebrates an $821,000 grant from the federal government

-An Arkansas nonprofit offers financial and emotional support for families who've lost loved ones to addiction

