KUAR newscast for Friday, June 16, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, June 16, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The Arkansas Supreme Court lifts a ruling blocking the Arkansas LEARNS Act from going into effect

-Lawmakers voice concern over the pace at which legislation passes in the Arkansas General Assembly

-Pulaski County officials open the state's largest inclusive playground

-Attorney General Tim Griffin appoints a working group to study the state's open records laws

