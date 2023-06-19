KUAR newscast for Monday, June 19, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, June 19, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock's school superintendent looks back at his first year on the job

-A new bipartisan "Freedom Caucus" forms in the Arkansas Legislature

-The current and former mayor of Sherwood are hit with ethics penalties

-A new parliamentarian is appointed to serve in the Arkansas House of Representatives

