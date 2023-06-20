KUAR newscast for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-The Saline County Quorum Court hears debate and public comment on new library regulations
-An attorney says Arkansas lawmakers racially discriminated against Black residents when redrawing congressional district lines
-Arkansas' former Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism sought to eliminate several state parks before resigning earlier this month
-A central Arkansas oncologist is the new head of the American College of Physicians
