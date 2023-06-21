KUAR newscast for Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas' first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors is permanently struck down

-Little Rock City Directors pass new regulations on short-term rental properties

-Vilonia residents voice their concerns over a proposed cryptocurrency mine

-A judge says a ruling in the lawsuit against the Arkansas LEARNS education overhaul could come in the next few weeks

