Vilonia City Council hears public debate on proposed crypto mining site

The Vilonia City Council heard comments Tuesday over a proposed plan to build crypto mines in the town.

A crypto mine is a large computer, or collection of them, used to generate cryptocurrency. Across the country, residents living near the mines say the sound is too loud and often unbearable.

After one was built in the small northeast Arkansas town of Bono, residents have complained of loud, constant noise. Melissa Blackwell lives just outside of the Vilonia city limits, and said she was speaking on behalf of “shut-in people.”

“Nobody wants to buy a house next to a crypto mine,” she said, echoing sentiments that others expressed over their property values dropping following the construction of the mines.

At the same meeting, the city council approved an ordinance barring noise over 60 decibels. City council member Steven Craig says, as of now, the proposed crypto mines don't abide by city planning rules.

“If it creates one job, that's awesome,” he said. “If it creates 100 jobs, that even better.” He went on to explain that the four or five new jobs the plant would create would likely not go to Vilonia residents.

Green Digital LLC, the same company which built the Bono site, had its plans for the mine approved by the Vilonia City Council in April. Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV reports the company's director appears to also serve as CEO of a multibillion dollar real estate company with ties to the Chinese government.

A city planning meeting is scheduled for next week.