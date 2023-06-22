KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 22, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new study ranks Arkansas toward the bottom nationally for health system efficiency

-The murder trial of a former Arkansas high school principal is delayed for a sixth time

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces new board appointments

-State transportation officials approve a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year

