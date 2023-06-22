© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 22, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new study ranks Arkansas toward the bottom nationally for health system efficiency

-The murder trial of a former Arkansas high school principal is delayed for a sixth time

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces new board appointments

-State transportation officials approve a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen