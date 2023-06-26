© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Arkansas to receive $1 billion from Biden administration for high-speed internet

KUAR | By Talk Business & Politics Staff
Published June 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT
Arkansas has about 110,000 homes that need help getting access to broadband.
Michael Hibblen
/
KUAR News
Arkansas will receive $1,024,303,993.86 through the “Internet for All” program.

The U.S. Department of Commerce released details Monday (June 26) of a $42.45 billion high-speed internet grant program and Arkansas will receive more than $1 billion as a result.

The “Internet for All” initiative is a component of Biden’s “Investing in America” infrastructure agenda.

Arkansas will receive $1,024,303,993.86 through the program. The state must submit a proposal describing how it will run its grant program within 180 days from June 30, 2023.

“This is a watershed moment for millions of people across America who lack access to a high-speed Internet connection. Access to Internet service is necessary for work, education, healthcare, and more,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communication and Information Alan Davidson.

“States can now plan their Internet access grant programs with confidence and engage with communities to ensure this money is spent where it is most needed,” Davidson added.

The funding can be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used to pursue eligible access-, adoption-, and equity-related uses, according to a Commerce Department news release.

Tags
Local & Regional News Broadband
Talk Business & Politics Staff
This story comes from the staff of Talk Business & Politics, a content partner with KUAR News. You can hear the weekly program on Mondays at 6:06 p.m.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics Staff