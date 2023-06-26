Arkansas to receive $1 billion from Biden administration for high-speed internet

The U.S. Department of Commerce released details Monday (June 26) of a $42.45 billion high-speed internet grant program and Arkansas will receive more than $1 billion as a result.

The “Internet for All” initiative is a component of Biden’s “Investing in America” infrastructure agenda.

Arkansas will receive $1,024,303,993.86 through the program. The state must submit a proposal describing how it will run its grant program within 180 days from June 30, 2023.

“This is a watershed moment for millions of people across America who lack access to a high-speed Internet connection. Access to Internet service is necessary for work, education, healthcare, and more,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communication and Information Alan Davidson.

“States can now plan their Internet access grant programs with confidence and engage with communities to ensure this money is spent where it is most needed,” Davidson added.

The funding can be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used to pursue eligible access-, adoption-, and equity-related uses, according to a Commerce Department news release.

