Arkansas AG Tim Griffin agrees with U.S Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, a Republican, said he agreed with the U.S Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action. The decision by the Supreme Court ends the ability for public and private universities to consider race as a factor during the admissions process, according to NPR News .

During an interview with Talk Business & Politics, Griffin said overturning affirmative action was the correct decision because the U.S Constitution is color blind.

“I’m not surprised by this ruling. In fact, we had several issues here in Arkansas that involved minority set asides like you have to have pigment in your skin to get this job or you have to be of a certain race to get this job,” he said. “We knew that was not going to fly. We thought that’s where this [Supreme Court] opinion was going and that’s exactly what they said.”

In addition to Griffin, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, a Republican, agreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“As Martin Luther King Jr said, people should be judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin. The Supreme Court affirmed that fundamental truth in today’s decision. The greatness of America is that it doesn’t matter where you start — you get to decide where you finish,” Sanders said in a statement on Twitter.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas (DPA) disagreed with the ruling.

“Yesterday's affirmative action decision was a setback in our fight for equal representation and equity in education. As Democrats, we know that diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths and we will continue to fight for equitable access to education for all,” the DPA said in a statement on Twitter.

According to the White House’s website, President Joe Biden has directed the U.S Department of Education to analyze what practices help build a more inclusive and diverse student bodies and what practices hold that back. The administration said it will take a look at legacy admissions, which is a preference given to applicants who are related to an alumni or a donor of the university.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, both criticized Harvard University for its use of legacy admissions.

“[Harvard’s] preferences for the children of donors, alumni, and faculty are no help to applicants who cannot boast of their parents’ good fortune or trips to the alumni tent all their lives,” Gorsuch wrote in a concurring opinion. “While race-neutral on their face, too, these preferences undoubtedly benefit white and wealthy applicants the most. Still, Harvard stands by them.”

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider 60 cases for the 2022-2023 term, according to Ballotpedia. The court typically releases its ruling in the middle of June.