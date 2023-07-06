Central Arkansas Regional Greenways taking shape following approval

Central Arkansas’ regional planning agency is ramping up its efforts to build a 220-mile interconnected trail system.

The board of directors of Metroplan in May gave final approval to plans for the system called the Central Arkansas Regional Greenways.

Metroplan Executive Director Casey Covington says the region benefits from an already extensive trail network, but suffers from a lack of connectivity.

“[For] example, Maumelle has a really nice internal trail system, but it lacks the connection along Crystal Hill Road to get to the Arkansas River Trail. So a lot of these elements are just small connections that can open up additional areas,” he said.

Covington says the project will follow ideals of inclusivity, consistency and safety, as well as ensuring trails are separated from road traffic. Funding will come from $55 million in federal funds allocated by Metroplan, but he estimates the project could cost upwards of $200 million.

“That will be supplemented with matching funds from local communities. We certainly are encouraging people to go out for grant opportunities because, while $55 million is a significant amount… it will take all of us working together and multiple grant opportunities to make that happen.”

The network is expected to connect new and existing trails throughout central Arkansas, providing a bike and pedestrian link between Little Rock and communities like Hot Springs, Conway and Cabot. Covington says the primary focus will be on improving transportation options, though he envisions the trail being a draw for recreation and tourism.

He says much of the work in the project’s early stages will be to connect existing trails with each other.

“It’s going to take time to get it on the ground, but I’m excited that we’re going to see early success… certainly, at the end of the ten-year time period, I hope that we have major segments of the trail on the ground that are being actively used by central Arkansans.”

Plans for the network include a new Southwest Trail connecting Hot Springs to Saline County and Little Rock, as well as new paths to communities like Austin, Lonoke and Wrightsville. Covington says he expects the network to spur new development alongside it.

“And then as the trails are used more by residents and guests, those people need amenities—whether it’s places to eat, places to shop,” Covington said. “Each of those locations that we’ve looked at, the trail system after it’s been in place has led to private investment along the trail.”

Covington says Metroplan looked at existing trail networks for inspiration, including the Razorback Greenway in Northwest Arkansas and systems in South Carolina and Fort Collins, Colo.

Plans for the Central Arkansas Regional Greenways project have been in the works since 2020, Covington says. He says announcements about new construction, including on the Southwest Trail, are expected in the coming months.