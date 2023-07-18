© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

UAMS Radiation Oncology Center opens

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders formally open the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center on Tuesday.
1 of 5  — F1Vi7wbaIAAkVP8.jpg
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders formally open the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center on Tuesday.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences / Twitter
UAMS Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sanjay Maraboyina explains the features of the Varian TrueBeam radiotherapy system, used to deliver high-dose radiation to kill cancer cells.
2 of 5  — IMG-1676.jpg
UAMS Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sanjay Maraboyina explains the features of the Varian TrueBeam radiotherapy system, used to deliver high-dose radiation to kill cancer cells.
Daniel Breen / KUAR News
The UAMS Radiation Oncology Center's second floor waiting room is seen in this photo from Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
3 of 5  — IMG-1668.jpg
The UAMS Radiation Oncology Center's second floor waiting room is seen in this photo from Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Daniel Breen / KUAR News
UAMS staffers and guests gather in the lobby of the new Radiation Oncology Center, located at the medical center's main campus in Little Rock on Tuesday.
4 of 5  — IMG-1647.jpg
UAMS staffers and guests gather in the lobby of the new Radiation Oncology Center, located at the medical center's main campus in Little Rock on Tuesday.
Daniel Breen / KUAR News
Dr. Sanjay Maraboyina, Associate Professor in the UAMS Department of Radiation Oncology, explains the features of the Elekta ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner used in specialized radiation treatments known as brachytherapy.
5 of 5  — IMG-1661.jpg
Dr. Sanjay Maraboyina, Associate Professor in the UAMS Department of Radiation Oncology, explains the features of the Elekta ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner used in specialized radiation treatments known as brachytherapy.
Daniel Breen / KUAR News

Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are celebrating the opening of a new center focused on radiation therapy.

The UAMS Radiation Oncology center features new technology, clinic space and research laboratories located on the university’s main campus in Little Rock.

Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders credited UAMS with building the state’s first proton therapy center, which uses high-powered, targeted particles to treat cancer.

"Proton therapy is just one of many new services this facility will provide, and as Arkansas' only teaching hospital, UAMS will be able to train the next crop of oncology specialists right here at home," Sanders said.

Dr. Fen Xia, director of the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center, said it's the culmination of roughly two-and-a-half years of construction.

"Each element of this facility has been carefully designed to meet the highest standard for technology, innovation and for patient comfort," Xia said. "Our center's true strength lies not only in the advanced technology, but in our amazing team."

The 58,000-square-foot facility was completed at a cost of $65 million. Physicians will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at the center next week, while the Proton Therapy Center will begin treating patients in October.

Tags
Local & Regional News Arkansas HealthcareUAMS
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
