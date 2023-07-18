UAMS Radiation Oncology Center opens

Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are celebrating the opening of a new center focused on radiation therapy.

The UAMS Radiation Oncology center features new technology, clinic space and research laboratories located on the university’s main campus in Little Rock.

Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders credited UAMS with building the state’s first proton therapy center, which uses high-powered, targeted particles to treat cancer.

"Proton therapy is just one of many new services this facility will provide, and as Arkansas' only teaching hospital, UAMS will be able to train the next crop of oncology specialists right here at home," Sanders said.

Dr. Fen Xia, director of the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center, said it's the culmination of roughly two-and-a-half years of construction.

"Each element of this facility has been carefully designed to meet the highest standard for technology, innovation and for patient comfort," Xia said. "Our center's true strength lies not only in the advanced technology, but in our amazing team."

The 58,000-square-foot facility was completed at a cost of $65 million. Physicians will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at the center next week, while the Proton Therapy Center will begin treating patients in October.

