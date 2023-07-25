Justice Barbara Webb joins crowded Chief Justice race

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb became the third member of the state’s highest court to announce she would seek the Chief Justice spot. Current Chief Justice John Dan Kemp is not seeking re-election to the court.

Webb, who has more than 20 years of experience as a judge, was first elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2020.

“From private practice, to prosecuting attorney, to justice on the Supreme Court – my over four decades of courtroom experience have more than prepared me for this opportunity to be our state’s next Chief Justice. With your support, I will continue to be a fair and independent voice that all Arkansans can trust,” Webb said in a statement released Monday (July 24).

Justice Karen Baker and Justice Rhonda Wood have also announced for the Chief Justice position.

Webb has held previous roles as chief law judge at the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission, the first female Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, and the first elected female prosecuting attorney in Saline County. Webb has also served as a special associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law, Webb has been a licensed attorney since 1982. She has been a member of the Arkansas Ethics Commission, Arkansas State Crime Lab Board, Arkansas Coalition for Juvenile Justice, and the U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Terrorism Task Force.

