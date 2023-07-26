Benefits deadline looms for Arkansas veterans exposed to toxic chemicals

Officials with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System are working to get the word out about new benefits for veterans dealing with the effects of toxic chemical exposure.

New legislation approved by President Joe Biden last year known as the PACT Act allocates $797 billion for benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service.

Arlo Taylor, public affairs officer for the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, says veterans of all ages could be eligible for benefits.

“We’ve got Vietnam veterans, we have Gulf War veterans, post-9/11 veterans, many folks have been affected and exposed to toxic environments,” Taylor said. “And we’re just working to make certain those generations of veterans who were exposed are getting the benefits that they’ve earned.”

Taylor says the first step is to set up a healthcare screening at either of the system’s campuses in Little Rock and North Little Rock, which then opens up veterans for further treatment. He said more than 500 veterans attended a “Summer VetFest” event earlier this week to help better connect them to the benefits to which they’re entitled.

“We really wanted to make it value added for anyone that came out… because there’s a lot of people wanting to get their screenings as well as their benefits claims started,” Taylor said. “We always try to offer an opportunity to our veterans to meet people that run our programs and services, as well as the providers that will be giving them their care.”

Veterans have until August 10 to file to have their benefits backdated to last August, when President Biden signed the PACT Act into law. Appointments can be made in North Little Rock by calling (501) 257-4031, or in Little Rock at (501) 257-6020.