The LGBTQ community in Arkansas has drawn increasing scrutiny from state lawmakers, with efforts to restrict conduct, speech and rights successfully becoming law in recent years. But what’s behind this push, and how are communities coping?

We pose those questions to our panel on Issues That Matter: Bridging The Divide: Understanding LGBTQ+ Rights and Legislation in Arkansas.

Our guests are Dr. Janet Cathey, board-certified OB-GYN with Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Dr. Gwendolyn Paige Herzig, owner of Park West Pharmacy in Little Rock, and Tippi McCullough, Democratic State Representative for District 74 in Little Rock.

The discussion was recorded live on Zoom on July 20, 2023, and is the latest in a series of discussions presented by KUAR, the Central Arkansas Library System and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County.

You can listen to an edited version of the discussion above, or find the full unedited conversation on the Central Arkansas Library System's YouTube channel.