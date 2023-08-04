© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience.
Local & Regional News

Issues That Matter: Bridging The Divide: Understanding LGBTQ+ Rights And Legislation In Arkansas

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT
A parade marshal starts the Seattle Pride Parade in 2019. Organizers are paying extra attention to security at Pride events this year after arrests in Idaho.
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
A parade marshal starts the Seattle Pride Parade in 2019.

The LGBTQ community in Arkansas has drawn increasing scrutiny from state lawmakers, with efforts to restrict conduct, speech and rights successfully becoming law in recent years. But what’s behind this push, and how are communities coping?

We pose those questions to our panel on Issues That Matter: Bridging The Divide: Understanding LGBTQ+ Rights and Legislation in Arkansas.

Our guests are Dr. Janet Cathey, board-certified OB-GYN with Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Dr. Gwendolyn Paige Herzig, owner of Park West Pharmacy in Little Rock, and Tippi McCullough, Democratic State Representative for District 74 in Little Rock.

The discussion was recorded live on Zoom on July 20, 2023, and is the latest in a series of discussions presented by KUAR, the Central Arkansas Library System and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County.

You can listen to an edited version of the discussion above, or find the full unedited conversation on the Central Arkansas Library System's YouTube channel.

Tags
Local & Regional News Arkansas LGBTQArkansas Politics
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen