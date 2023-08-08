Clinton Presidential Center announces expansion

One of Little Rock's most recognizable landmarks is growing its footprint.

A news release from the Clinton Foundation Tuesday says the Clinton Presidential Center in downtown Little Rock will undergo a major expansion project over the next few years.

According to the release, the expansion will help the center "fulfill its mission to engage and educate people about President Bill Clinton’s lifetime commitment to advancing opportunity for everybody, instilling responsibility throughout our society, and cultivating a shared sense of community.

"The project will enhance the Clinton Center’s ability to host exhibitions, convene global leaders, and provide educational opportunities," the statement reads.

The expansion will be designed by architect and MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient Jeanne Gang, who also served as lead architect of the new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, also in Little Rock. Gang highlighted the building's platinum LEED certification, awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“The Clinton Presidential Center was built to set a new standard for environmental performance,” Gang said in the news release. “We are excited to be working with the Clinton Foundation to advance that legacy, while also strengthening the Clinton Center’s role as a welcoming hub for cultivating a new generation of global leaders.”

The expansion will also house the new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute, which will hold the former Secretary of State's personal archives and papers and "serve as a hub for her nonprofit and advocacy work."

The Clinton Presidential Center first opened to visitors in 2004. More details on the expansion project are set to be released next year.