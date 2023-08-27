Arkansas lawmakers see need for special session to address income and corporate tax rate

During an interview with KARK Channel 4’s Capitol View, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, said it is becoming clear that there will be a special session before the year ends.

Dismang, who is co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, said the focus of the special session would be lowering the corporate and income taxes. He emphasized that the budget surplus is not the motivation for the tax cuts.

“I want to make sure this is really clear to my colleagues and others, we will not cut taxes based on existing surpluses,” he said. “We cut those based on forecasts and anticipation of future revenues, it’s not because of surpluses. I do think it's because of the economic conditions we are having.”

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, agreed with Dismang that tax cuts should be based on state revenue forecasts and not budget surpluses. However, Tucker said he disagrees with having a special session this year. He said he would prefer lawmakers to wait until the next legislative session, which will be in 2025, to adjust tax rates.

During an interview with Talk Business & Politics in April, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, Republican, said that she is not ruling out a special session that could address Medicaid.

School lunches

Earlier this year, Arkansas lawmakers passed legislation that would make meals at school free for students. Dismang, sponsor of the legislation, said he is thankful for his colleagues for helping pass the legislation.

“We just passed out of legislative council, today, what would be the final piece to eliminate any costs associated with students who are on free-and-reduced lunch in the state. Exciting that came through today,” he said.

According to the Arkansas Times, the federal government will cover the costs needed to provide the meals. The Arkansas Department of Education would be responsible for costs that the federal government is unable to cover.