At least four hospitalized in UA Fayetteville E. coli outbreak

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Health are working to determine the cause of an E. coli outbreak at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The school says more than 100 people have been sickened, and at least four hospitalized, since the outbreak likely began about a week-and-a-half ago.

Bill Marler is an attorney and food safety expert who also teaches at the University of Arkansas School of Law. He says, while it’s still not certain, the source of the outbreak is likely some sort of leafy green vegetable.

“Most of the outbreaks that we’ve seen over the last decade have been lettuce-related, either romaine or some sort of spring mix,” Marler said. “That, I’m sure, is what the [epidemic] investigators from the Department of Health are focusing on as to whether or not there’s some common ingredient that these people ate.”

The university says it’s surveyed more than 3,000 people in an effort to pinpoint the source of the outbreak. Marler says lettuce and other vegetables are especially susceptible to contamination by E. coli and other bacteria.

“There’s always a cow somewhere, and unfortunately many of these places that grow our leafy greens in the United States, Salinas [Calif.] and Yuma [Ariz.], also have a number of cattle feedlots nearby,” he said. “And it’s really been quite problematic.”

Marler says the type of E. coli involved in this outbreak produces what’s known as Shiga toxins, which can cause more severe symptoms including bloody diarrhea. He says hospitals and labs are required by law to report outbreaks of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli to state and local health authorities.

“From there, they extract the DNA out of the E. coli that’s found in the stool of ill people. And from that, they do genetic fingerprinting to see if all of the people who are sick share the same genetic fingerprint of the E. coli. That then tells you that there’s a common source,” he said.

Marler says frequent handwashing, ensuring fruits and vegetables are washed and cooking beef thoroughly are the best steps to take to avoid contracting E. coli. He says it’s possible this could lead to some sort of legal action against food producers as seen in other more high-profile E. coli outbreaks.

“I have been contacted by the family of a young college student, a woman, who’s developed acute kidney failure caused by the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli where she’s undergoing dialysis in treatment. Hopefully she’ll turn the corner, but it’s obviously very concerning to the family.”

Marler says those who develop symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting should see a doctor and avoid taking antibiotics to treat the infection. Symptoms typically present three to four days after contracting the bacteria.