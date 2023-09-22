© 2023
UAPB professor responds to claims of state underfunding

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan,
Daniel Breen
Published September 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT
UAPB
toursbyjoshwhitehead.blogspot.com

The U.S. Departments of Education and Agriculture sent a letter to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Monday, alleging the state has been underfunding the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The historically Black university is said to have missed out on over over $300 million in state funding over the last 30 years. This is in part due to the Morrill Acts of 1862 and 1890.

Little Rock Public Radio’s Maggie Ryan spoke with Henry Brooks, professor and coordinator of Political Science at UAPB. You can hear their interview above.

Local & Regional News Arkansas EducationHigher EducationUniversity of ArkansasPine Bluff
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for Little Rock Public Radio.
