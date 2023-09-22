UAPB professor responds to claims of state underfunding

The U.S. Departments of Education and Agriculture sent a letter to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Monday, alleging the state has been underfunding the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The historically Black university is said to have missed out on over over $300 million in state funding over the last 30 years. This is in part due to the Morrill Acts of 1862 and 1890.

Little Rock Public Radio’s Maggie Ryan spoke with Henry Brooks, professor and coordinator of Political Science at UAPB. You can hear their interview above.