U.S Rep. Steve Womack said slim majority making it difficult to pass a spending bill

U.S Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, is working with his colleagues to convince members of his party, the Republicans, to avoid a government shutdown, according to the Associated Press. McCarthy and other Republicans are trying to convince members who are refusing to approve a spending plan to work with the rest of the party to help avoid a shutdown.

In an interview with Arkansas PBS, Rep. Steve Womack, Republican of Arkansas’ 3rd District, said he is concerned about the impact a shutdown could have.

“People that advocate for a government shutdown, that's not a winning formula. It costs money, it was like 0.4% of real GDP the last time that’s some serious money,” he said.

Womack said there are four to five members of his party who are holding out and stopping a spending plan from being passed.

Last week, Republicans, who hold the majority in the U.S House of Representatives, also had members of their own party block the party’s defense spending bill, according to Politico.

Womack said it can be difficult to pass legislation, when the majority has a slim majority, because it allows a few members to disrupt the legislative process.

“Just when you think you have an agreement, something happens, attitudes change,” he said.

House Democrats opposed the military spending bill, which Republicans included provisions that aim to limit abortion access, medical treatment for transgender troops and diversity efforts, according to Politico.