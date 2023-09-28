Six Bridges Book Festival kicks off 2023 programs

Central Arkansas’ annual book festival is in full swing. The 2023 Six Bridges Book Festival will run until Sunday.

The event, sponsored by the Central Arkansas Library System, gathers together authors from across the world to event spaces in Little Rock. The event will be host to dozens of speakers from across the country, including Pulitzer Prize-winning authors.

Festival coordinator Brad Mooy said he’s excited about the events happening on Thursday, which includes a talk from David Grann, author of "Killers of the Flower Moon," which has been made into a motion picture directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

“We have more than 50 different programs over the course of the week, the first three days are virtual programs and then we segue into in-person programs.” Mooy said.

Mooy says he’s also looking forward to authors speaking in Little Rock on Saturday. These authors include Christian Cooper, a birder and author of the book "Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World." Cooper will speak on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock.

The final event of the week will be hosted by Little Rock Public Radio. "Fresh Air" book critic Maureen Corrigan will speak on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater in a discussion about banned books.