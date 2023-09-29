Hillary Clinton visits LR to participate in panel discussion on the decline of civic engagement

Hillary Clinton visited Little Rock on Friday, Sept. 29, where she shared her ideas on why there is a decline in democracy and civic engagement. Clinton was part of a panel discussion hosted by the Clinton Foundation at the Robinson Center.

Clinton said one of the main issues facing democracy is the increase in polarization. She said the lack of social groups and gatherings is one of the reasons behind polarization.

“We were big joiners in the United States. In the informal basis of backyard barbecue with your neighborhood or on a formal basis if you joined the kiwanis, the rotary club or girl scouts or whatever else you join,” she said. “All of a sudden that was diminishing and polarization and divisiveness was increasing.”

In the absence of these social connections, Clinton said it feels like peoples’ ideas of one another and their own identities are shaped by political affiliation and ideology. She added that social media has made the issue worse since people are now spending more time on social media seeing digital versions of one another.

On the panel with Clinton were Robert Putnam, economics professor and author of Bowling Alone, and Pete and Rebecca Davis, filmmakers of Join or Die, which is a film about the importance of civic engagement. The film was inspired by Putnam’s book that he wrote to look at the increase of loneliness in America.

According to the Join or Die website, from the 1970s to the 1990s there was a 40% decline in the number of Americans who attended even one public meeting for city or school affairs, 50% decline in the number of clubs attended and a 60% decline in the amount of picnics attended annually.

Clinton said she also believes that the rise of the internet is one of the main reasons for the lack of social connections people have between one another, which leads to a lack of civic engagement.

“Screens are often substituting for the kind of relationship building that babies, toddlers, children need from the other people, particularly the adults in their lives,” she said. “One of the saddest things that I think we all see in the world today are adults with little children and they’re not looking at the children, they’re not talking to the children, they’re not playing with the children. They’re looking at their screens.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 34 states have pending legislation that aims to limit the use of social media by minors. During the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Sarah Sanders, a Republican, signed a bill that would hold social media companies liable for harmful content shown to children and would require the platforms to verify the age of users. The legislation is being challenged in court.