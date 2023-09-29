Arkansas’ prison population is growing, with more than 18,000 people currently incarcerated. Advocates say that's too many, but state officials say more prison bed space is needed to keep up. But what is life like on the inside, and what are we doing to make it better?

Our panelists answer those questions and more on Issues That Matter: Boundaries of Justice: Exploring Prison Expansion, Overpopulation and Impact.

Our guests are Zachary Crow, executive director of the Arkansas-based nonprofit DecARcerate. He's joined by his colleague Kaleem Nazeem, who spent 28 years and 11 months in prison after being sentenced to life as a juvenile.

The discussion was recorded live on Zoom on Sept. 14, 2023, and is the latest in a series of discussions presented by Little Rock Public Radio, the Central Arkansas Library System and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County.

You can listen to an edited version of the discussion above, or find the full unedited conversation on the Central Arkansas Library System's YouTube Channel.

