Saline County Library director fired

The director of the Saline County Library has been fired.

Patty Hector told Little Rock Public Radio Saline County Judge Matt Brumley terminated her Monday, saying he was “no longer in need of her services.” She left the office shortly thereafter.

Hector was criticized after refusing to remove books from the library containing LGBTQ characters and themes. A group called the Saline County Republicans opposed that move, even erecting a billboard on Interstate 30 calling for her termination.

The group regularly appeared at Library Board meetings calling for her termination. Members voiced their displeasure that books like the queer memoir “All Boys Aren’t Blue” were available in the library, along with children's picture books acknowledging the existence of gay people.

Members of the Saline County Quorum Court then spent several months working to gain administrative control of the library. They eventually passed a resolution giving them the power to hire and fire library staff.

Hector told Little Rock Public Radio she is “relieved” after dealing with calls for her termination for about five months.

She had served for several decades as a librarian, working as director of the Saline County Library for almost seven years.